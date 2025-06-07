“Vemireddy has no moral right to speak about backstabbing politics”

Nellore: Former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has no moral right to speak about backstabbed politics because her husband Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy betrayed YSRCP despite it has provided political birth to him.

Addressing press conference at Kovur on Friday, Prasanna Kumar Reddy recalled that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered Rajya Sabha Member seat during 2019 when YSRCP was in power. The former MLA alleged that, but Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy jumped into the TDP by backstabbing YSRCP in 2024 elections. Pointing out that Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy doesn’t know even alphabets in politics, Prasanna Kumar alleged that it is better for Prashanthi Reddy to think twice before issuing statements about backstab politics.

He said Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy fortunately won from the Kovur constituency in 2024 elections despite she was immature in politics. The former MLA advised her to rendered service to her constituency people instead of playing politics by bringing political brokers from Nellore city constituency.