Temple elephants: Animal activists petition Tamil Nadu govt to end practice
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Comprehensive Surveillance for Ganesh Visarjan
Dy CM Bhatti says Telangana aims to generate 40,000 MW green power by 2035
Daily passengers urged to construct a new FOB at Nampally
All set for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad
Know all about new XEC Covid variant identified in 15 countries
6.3-magnitude quake hits northeast of Saipan
Cong releases manifesto for J&K polls, promises full statehood
India Advances to Asia Champions Trophy Final with a 4-1 Victory Over South Korea
Yemen's Houthis claim downing another US MQ-9 drone
Vijaya Jyoti Appointed as YSR District Congress Party President
ND Vijaya Jyoti is set to be sworn in as the new president of the YSR District Congress Party on September 19, 2024. The inauguration event will commence with a rally beginning at 10 am from Mahaveer Circle, making its way to the Congress party office.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11 am, followed by a press conference where Vijaya Jyoti will address media representatives. In the afternoon, at 3 pm, a meeting will be held with former mandal presidents, candidates who contested in the 2024 assembly elections on behalf of the Congress party, as well as senior party leaders.
