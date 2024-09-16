Vijaya Jyoti Appointed as YSR District Congress Party President

ND Vijaya Jyoti is set to be sworn in as the new president of the YSR District Congress Party on September 19, 2024. The inauguration event will commence with a rally beginning at 10 am from Mahaveer Circle, making its way to the Congress party office.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11 am, followed by a press conference where Vijaya Jyoti will address media representatives. In the afternoon, at 3 pm, a meeting will be held with former mandal presidents, candidates who contested in the 2024 assembly elections on behalf of the Congress party, as well as senior party leaders.

