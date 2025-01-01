Vijayanand takes charge as CS

Vijayawada: K Vijayanand, a senior IAS officer of 1992 batch, currently serving as special chief secretary, energy, assumed charge as chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh. Outgoing chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad handed over charge to Vijayanand.

Vijayanand has been the chairman and managing director of APTransco since 2023 and chairman of APGenco since 2022. As special chief Secretary, energy, he also holds additional positions as chairman of APPCC, APSPCL, NREDCAP, and APSECM.

He was chairperson of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) for the year 2023-24. Un-der the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayanand was instrumental in formulating and notifying the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024.

This policy aims to transform the state into a global clean energy hub by adding over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity. This ambitious policy is expected to attract investments worth approximately Rs 10,00,000 crore and generate around 7.5 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect.

Vijayanand’s administrative career began in 1993 as assistant collector of Adilabad, followed by his role as sub-collector of Rampachodavaram till 1996. From 1996, he served as project director for rural development. Later, he served as joint collector for Ranga Reddy district and district collector for Srikakulam, and Nalgonda districts from 1998 to 2007. From 2007, he served as state project director for planning and programme implementation till 2008.

In the power sector, Vijayanand’s expertise spans around 14 years, characterised by innova-tive leadership and strategic planning. From 2008 to 2009, he served as joint managing direc-tor of APTransco, followed by his tenure as MD of APGENCO until 2016.

From 2016 to 2019, he held the dual roles of MD of APGenco and CMD of APTransco. Through-out his service, he has been instrumental in implementing several forward-thinking initiatives in the power sector, significantly enhancing the energy infrastructure and capabilities of An-dhra Pradesh.

Vijayanand’s served as the Chief Electoral Officer and Ex-Officio principal secretary from 2019 to 2021, overseeing crucial electoral processes in the state. Special chief secretaries, secretaries and other officials extended greetings to Vijayanand on his taking charge as new head of state bureaucracy.