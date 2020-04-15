Vijayasai Reddy lodges forgery case on Kanakamedala, Varla and TD Janardhan regarding Ramesh Kumar's letter to Home Secretary

Amaravati: The YSRCP lodged forgery case against TDP on the controversial letter purportedly written by N Ramesh Kumar, The State Election Commissioner to the Union Home Secretary. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy requested the Director-General of Police Gautham Sawang to probe into the matter, as the YSRCP suspects that the letter was forged and was a fabricated document prepared by the TDP against the State government to defame the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy levelled serious allegations that "It is understood from reliable sources that the documents are intentionally forged in collusion with the knowledge of Ramesh Kumar at the instance of the TDP leadership. It is also understood that the letters are drafted by TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, at the instance of Varla Ramaiah, former Chairman of APSRTC, TD Janardan, MLC and the TDP Henchmen".

In his letter to DGP, Vijayasai Reddy suspected that there is the conspicuous difference in signatures of Ramesh Kumar. The YSRCP leader explained that by observing the signatures of Ramesh Kumar in two different documents, it could be established. There is a difference between two documents including the election notification issued by Ramesh Kumar on March 15 and the letter written to Home Secretary on March 18. On March 15, the elections for local bodies were suspended by the SEC and on March 18, the SEC, reportedly, wrote a letter to Home Secretary. Vijayasai Reddy claimed that there is the difference in the signatures of Ramesh Kumar in these two documents and hence asked to investigate through the Central Forensic Laboratory and initiate further appropriate criminal action basing on the report received from the Forensic Expert.

The YSRCP leader further requested the DGP to arrange to locate the Internet Protocol (I.P.) address of the mailed letter dated March 18, to Home Secretary, in order to identify the real accused and place of offence by referring to the Department of Cyber Crimes.

He further suggested police boss take the issue as an urgent and initiate immediate action since the matter relating to the then SEC's actions are in the courts.