Vijayawada: 4.07L acre endowments lands identified

Vijayawada: Minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said so far 4,07,486 acre of endowments land was identified and the details of 2,80,712 acre were uploaded in website.



He said that 61,000 acre of commercial, forest and river course lands were also identified. The endowments lands in urban areas were encroached and steps will be initiated to take back the encroached lands, he added.

Speaking to media persons after reviewing the endowments department’s development programmes at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said transparency will be maintained in tenders for temple development works.

An accounts wing was set up in commissionerate office to review the statewide tenders. He said a committee has been set up under the supervision of commissioner to review the tenders. He also said that temples’ development works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 300 crore.