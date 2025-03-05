Live
Vijayawada: Conference on visual communication from tomorrow
Vijayawada: Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala would host the international conference on ‘New Frontiers in Visual Communication & Mass Media’ on March 6 and 7 at the college campus.
The conference aims at bringing together scholars, researchers, and media professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in visual communication and mass media. The principal Dr S Kalpana and Special Officer Dr R Madhavi are the chief advisors in conceptualising this conference.
The conference will feature keynote addresses by renowned experts in the field-- Prof Nargis Abraham, Faculty, BCIT University of British Columbia, Canada; Prof Usha Reddy, Retired Director, AV Research Centre, Osmania University, Hyderabad; Prof Sujatha Mukri, Dept of Communication and ESL, EFLU, Hyderabad; and Prof N Usha, Principal, University College of Arts & Science, Krishna University.
The conference will include paper presentations and panel discussions on various topics related to visual communication and mass media.
Interested participants can register at [email protected], said the college principal Dr Kalpana.
Interested persons can contact the organisers on mobile Nos 9396558009 and 9959589274 for further information.