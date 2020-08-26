Vijayawada: Door delivery of quality rice to ration card holders from December 1

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said quality rice will be made door delivery to 1.5 crore white ration card holders from December 1.



He participated in a demo on rice distribution to the white ration card holders at Lingavaram village of Gudivada rural mandal on Wednesday. The civil supplies department has made special vehicle for the door delivery of ration and demo was conducted in the village.

Addressing media at the village, Kodali Nani said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided for the door delivery of quality rice to the ration card holders in the state and civil supplies department is procuring 9260 special vehicles for this purpose. He said till now 1010 and 1001 variety of rice was distributed. Now, the YSRCP government would distribute sortex quality rice. He said the Civil supplies department is procuring 70 lakh metric tons of paddy and out of which 30 lakh metric tons of paddy is being distributed to the ration card holders.

He said broken rice was 25 percent in the sortex rice and the percentage of broken rice will come down drastically. He said the 9260 vehicles will be handed over to the SC, ST and BC youth to provide livelihood. He said the beneficiary contribution was only 10 percent, government subsidy is 60 percent and the remaining 30 percent will be arranged through the bank loans.

Nani said the vehicle owner has to deliver ration six years and the civil supplies department would pay diesel expenses and for maintenance. He informed that efforts were on to enable the beneficiary get Rs 15,000 income every month on door delivery of ration to the ration card holders. He said the civil supplies department has taken measures to check the illegal transportation of rice.