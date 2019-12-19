Trending :
Vijayawada: DRM P Srinivas inspects track doubling works at Narsapur

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas inspected the branch line doubling works at Narsapur Railway Station on Thursday.

He visited the railway station, carriage and wagon depot, Intermediate Overhauling Shed, new Pit line works and TTEs Rest house at Narsapur railway station.

He also participated in plantation drive at Carriage and Wagon depot and advised the staff to improve the cleanliness at the station and expedite passenger amenities works in progress at the station.

Srinivas interacted with local media and appraised them about the status of doubling works and electrification works undertaken by RVNL and stated that frequency of train operations would be increased and journey time between Vijayawada and Narsapur will be reduced once the second line is commissioned.

Later, the DRM conducted rear window inspection of Narsapur - Vijayawada section works and instructed the RVNL officials to complete the branch line doubling works in scheduled time frame without any lapses. Senior officers N Surya Prakash, Sumit Mittal, B Siva Prasad and other officials were present on the occasion.

