Vijayawada: Drug racket busted, 3 held

Vijayawada: The City Task Force police busted drugs racket and arrested three persons including two foreign nationals at Kamaiah Thopu on the outskirts of Vijayawada and seized 17 grams of Methylene dioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), 150 grams of ganja, bitcoins and Hukka from their possession on Friday.

According to the Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, the City Task Force team conducted a raid and arrested three persons. The two foreign nationals are Mohammed Gahel Rasul alias Kabub of Sudan, 25, Shabi Liswa of Tanzania,26, both are living in Ibrahimpatnam. The third person is Koneru Arjun, residing in Kamaiah Thopu centre, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Koneru Arjun is native of Delhi and living near Vijayawada for the past four years. He has been supplying ganja and other drugs to people by developing contacts with them.

The police on a tip off nabbed Koneru Arjun and questioned on drugs racket. During the investigation, Arjun told the police about involvement of two foreign nationals Shabi and Gahel Rasu and purchase of ganja from Bengaluru. The police arrested them and seized 17 grams of Methylene dioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), which affects the central nervous system.

The Task Force police also seized 150 grams of ganja, bit coins and Hukka from their possession. Due to bad habits, Arjun developed contacts with drug peddlers and selling ganja and other drugs to the customers.

The two foreign nationals said they imported the harmful Methylene dioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) from Bengaluru. Task Force police are investigating the case. Task Force ACP VSN Varma, Sub-inspectors G Srinivas, Raviteja and others participated in the raid.