Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct online course in food processing

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a fifteen-day online certificate course (entrepreneurship development programme) on food processing between 2 pm and 5 pm from June 22, according to programme manager SK Sahabauddin.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that food processing industry is a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between agriculture and industrial segments of the economy.

The food processing industry is a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings about the synergy between the consumer industry and agriculture.

Domain experts from bank, MSME division, chartered accountants, practicing legal implementers, marketing professionals and government officials would address and share their valuable input and real-life experiences with the trainees.

For details the interested may contact SK Sahabuddin on 80085759624/Email: vjwfapcci@gmail.com or Sruthi on 9121448547 / Email: sruthifapcci@gmail.com