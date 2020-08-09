Vijayawada fire accident: DGP Gautam Sawang plunges into action inquires about the mishap

The fire that broke out at the COVID Care Center in Vijayawada on Sunday morning has shocked everyone. State DGP Gautam Sawang reached the spot and inquired about the details of the accident. The DGP inquired about the causes of the accident and other matters from the officers involved in the relief operations. Utbis revealed that Ramesh Hospital has took the Swarna Palace Hotel for lease and is using it as a covid Care Center. Ten people have been killed and several others injured in a fire at the Kovid Care Center. There were 30 covid patients and 10 hospital staff at the time of the accident.

An electrical short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed CM Jagan and inquired about the situation assuring the centre's help. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and others expressed shock over the incident. CM Jagan announced that compensation of Rs 50 lakh each would be paid to the families of the deceased.

Health minister Alla Nani visited the hotel and said 43 persons were in the Covid care centre at the time of mishap and 10 of them lost lives. He said 30 Covid patients were present in the Centre at the home of mishap and added that 18 Corona patients were safe and been recovering from the illness in the Ramesh hospital. He said a detailed probe has been ordered into the fire accident and details related to the mishap, deaths, recoveries will be intimated to the media after the review meeting with the officials.