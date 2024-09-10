Vijayawada floods, a result of new govt’s negligence

Visakhapatnam: Those who lost their lives due to floods in Vijayawada were nothing but ‘government murders,’ alleged YSRCP former minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the people in case of floods and other natural calamities.

Further, he said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should be made responsible for the deaths of 45 people who lost their lives in recent floods.

Former YSRCP Minister Amarnath said that the government’s behaviour during Vijayawada floods was very unfortunate. He alleged that the Vijayawada disaster happened due to the negligence of the new government.

The former minister said that Naidu’s focus was only on getting publicity and not on saving people’s lives.

Amarnath criticised that no other government was as careless as the AP government in dealing with the floods since the independence period. In the past, when heavy rains used to hit the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the former minister recalled that people of 250 villages were rescued by shifting them to safe areas.

In Anakapalli district, crops were submerged due to rains, but not a single official was seen in the district, Amarnath criticised.

The former minister said that the door delivery vehicles introduced during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister were used in providing relief operations.