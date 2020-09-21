Vijayawada: Floodwater forces many to leave for safer places

Vijayawada: Flood situation continues grim in colonies downstream of Prakasam barrage and several hundred houses are still in the floodwaters forcing the inmates to go for safer places on Sunday.

Due to heavy rains in the Krishna basin and catchment areas upstream of Pulichintala and Nagarjuna Sagar, the inflows into Prakasam barrage continued on Sunday. Scores of families living in Ranadhive Nagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Krishna Lanka and other areas in the riverbed are still trapped in the floodwater.

District Collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday inspected the flood-hit areas and enquired about the floodwater levels. He asked the residents of the flood hit areas to be on high alert as flood water levels may increase in view of heavy rains in the catchment areas. He said the residents of the flood hit areas to call for the help from the district administration.

On Sunday, the inflows were 4.21 lakh cusecs and the outflows were 4.17 lakh cusecs. Over 4000 cusecs of water released to canals for irrigation purposes.+

At Pulichintala reservoir, the inflows and outflows were 2.56 lakh cusecs by Sunday evening. The irrigation department officials are assessing the flood water inflows and outflows from the reservoirs of Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage.