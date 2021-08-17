Vijayawada: Government spends Rs 800 crore on Vidya Kanuka kits distribution

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the government spent Rs 800 crore for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to 42 lakh children in the State.

Kodali Nani launched the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits to the children at ZP High School in Nandigama on Monday. The Vidya Kanuka kit comprises three pairs of uniform, school bag, shoes, socks, a dictionary and belt. Kodali Nani launched the second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme in the district.

Addressing on the occasion, Kodali Nani said the state government is implementing Nadu-Nedu programme for the development of infrastructure facilities in the government schools in the State. The programme aimed at developing the government schools in the State.

Nani said Rs.3,600 crore were spent in the first phase for the development of infrastructure facilities in 15,715 schools in the State and the second phase of Nadu Nedu programme started in 16,000 schools at a cost of Rs.4500 crore. Referring to the response from the parents to the government schools, Nani said six lakh children joined the government schools in the academic year.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop the government schools with objective of imparting quality English medium education and serving quality food to the children.

He said when the YSRCP government came into power over 45,000 government schools were facing many problems. There were no toilets, no cooking sheds, no drinking water supply and even the many school building slabs were in dilapidated condition. Keeping in view of the pathetic condition of government schools, CM Jagan decided to develop the schools under Nadu Nedu programme.

Kodali Nani inspected the photo exhibition arranged in the ZP High School. Krishna district Collector J Nivas, Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao, Sub-Collector Praveen Chand, District Education Officer Tahera Sultana, SSA additional project co-ordinator Vijaya Durga, local tahsildar D Chandrasekhar, MEO and other local officials, parents and students attended the programme.

On the other hand, the kits distribution programme started across the district and students and parents joyfully visited the schools to collect the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits.