Live
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
- BJD Foundation Day: Counter BJP’s false narrative, says Naveen
- Unseasonal Rainfall: Crop losses claim 2 farmers’ lives
Just In
Vijayawada: Inter-district offender nabbed, Rs 26 lakh loot seized
Vijayawada: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested one Kancharla Mohan Rao of Kasukuru village in Ponnuru mandal and recovered gold ornaments...
Vijayawada: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested one Kancharla Mohan Rao of Kasukuru village in Ponnuru mandal and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession.
According to commissioner of police S V Rajasekhar Babu, the Central Crime police launched massive investigation after they received a complaint on October 10, that two Mangalasu-trams, two sets of gold ear studs and Rs 2.2 lakh in cash were stolen from their apartment in Prasadampadu. They formed special teams headed by CCS inspector S V V Lakshminarayana and traced the accused.
The commissioner of police said that the accused was a habitual offender and several crimi-nal cases were pending against in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Dr Ambedkar Ko-naseema district, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, and Hydera-bad.
They recovered 349 grams gold worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash from his possession. Crime DCP Tirumaleswara Reedy, crime ADCP M Raja Rao, CCS inspectors and staff were present.