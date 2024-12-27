  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Inter-district offender nabbed, Rs 26 lakh loot seized

Vijayawada: Inter-district offender nabbed, Rs 26 lakh loot seized
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested one Kancharla Mohan Rao of Kasukuru village in Ponnuru mandal and recovered gold ornaments...

Vijayawada: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested one Kancharla Mohan Rao of Kasukuru village in Ponnuru mandal and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession.

According to commissioner of police S V Rajasekhar Babu, the Central Crime police launched massive investigation after they received a complaint on October 10, that two Mangalasu-trams, two sets of gold ear studs and Rs 2.2 lakh in cash were stolen from their apartment in Prasadampadu. They formed special teams headed by CCS inspector S V V Lakshminarayana and traced the accused.

The commissioner of police said that the accused was a habitual offender and several crimi-nal cases were pending against in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Dr Ambedkar Ko-naseema district, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, and Hydera-bad.

They recovered 349 grams gold worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash from his possession. Crime DCP Tirumaleswara Reedy, crime ADCP M Raja Rao, CCS inspectors and staff were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick