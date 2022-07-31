Vijayawada: Retaining wall to be built near Foreman Bungalow

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said a retaining wall would be constructed for the protection of commuters passing under the Rail-Over-Bridge (RoB) near Foreman Bungalow in West Assembly constituency limits.

Collector Dilli Rao along with West Assembly constituency MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar visited Foreman Bungalow, RR Pet, Yerra Katta, Kummaripalem, Bank Street and Kummaripalem areas on Saturday and reviewed on the problems being faced by the people for a long time. Collector Dilli Rao inspected the dilapidated condition of the Rail-Over-Bridge located near the Foreman Bungalow. The road has been closed for many months due to the dilapidated condition of the RoB as it can fall on commuters. Keeping in view of the dangerous situation prevailing near the Foreman Bungalow, the road has been closed for passing of vehicles. Consequently a large number of people living in Wynchpet, Foreman Bungalow and nearby areas are suffering.

Collector Dilli Rao said a retaining wall will be constructed for the safety of commuters passing via Foreman Bungalow road. He said a meeting will be convened with R and B officials and Railways authorities soon to resolve the long pending problem. The Collector visited the Kummaripalem centre and spoke to the local residents. He informed the MLA and the local residents that the house site pattas issue will also be solved in Kummaripalem area. He also inspected the outfall drain located near CVR flyover near Milk Project and asked the officials concerned to immediately remove the silt. He inspected the playground being developed in Labour Colony and asked the officials to raise the ground level by filling gravel.

West Assembly constituency MLA Vellampalli Srinivas has explained the major problems in the Assembly constituency limits to the Collector. The Rail-over-Bridge connecting the Foreman Bungalow and Kedareswarapet was built more than 40 years ago and some portion of the bridge near the Foreman Bungalow is in dilapidated condition. Consequently the officials have closed the road.

Since then several thousands of families are suffering as they don't have alternative route nearby. The road has a hill on one side and railway tracks on the other side. There is no alternative route for this road.