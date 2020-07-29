Vijayawada: Sadarao promoted as Deputy Director in I&PR department
Highlights
Vijayawada: K Sadarao who is working as the Assistant Director at the State Information Centre (SIC) has been promoted as Deputy Director in the Information and Public Relations office.
Commissioner of Information and Public Relations department T Vijay Kumar Reddy on Tuesday issued the orders in this regard.
Sadarao joined as the Assistant Public Relations officer and promoted to Divisional Public Relations officer, District Public Relations officer and Assistant Director. Now, he is promoted to Deputy Director in Information and Public Relations office.
He will discharge duties in the State Information Centre till new AD assumes charge.
