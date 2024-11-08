Vijayawada-Srisailam Sea Plane trial run conducted succesfully

In a significant development, a trial run of the newly introduced sea plane service between Vijayawada and Srisailam was successfully conducted on Friday. The sea plane made its inaugural journey from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, landing safely in the waters of the reservoir before proceeding to the Srisailam Tourism Boating Team.

The trial run was overseen by a team of officials, including representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Police, Tourism Department, and the Air Force, ensuring all safety measures were in place.

The official launch of the sea plane service is set for the 9th of this month at Punnamighat, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to inaugurate the 14-seater aircraft designed by De Havilland Aircraft.

This initiative aims to boost tourism in the region and provide a unique travel experience for visitors, marking a new era in transportation between Vijayawada and Srisailam.