Vijayawada: Tust Board approves developmental works

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple trust board has decided to construct permanent tonsure centre (Kesakhandana) for the convenience of devotees, renovate Sivalayam and take up other developmental works. The board headed by chairman Pyla Sominaidu met for the second time here on Thursday and discussed various subjects. Later, addressing media, the chairman said permanent Kesakhandana shala will be built to meet the requirements of the devotees.



He said Sivalayam would be restored and the trust board would complete the pending works. Referring to Covid-19 and employees, Sominaidu said the temple administration would extend full co-operation to the staff and their families in case they were infected. He reminded that Rs1 lakh was sanctioned as an advance to an employee to meet the medical expenses after he was infected with corona.

He said the employees have been asking for the insurance cover and it would be taken to the notice of the senior officials of the endowments department. The chairman said the devotees can visit the temple from 6 am to 5 pm without any fear as the temple administration was taking measures Covid guidelines like maintaining physical distance, thermal screening, etc., Temple executive officer M V Suresh Babu said the temple administration maintains transparency in execution of works and all details related to the developmental works and e tenders would be posted online.

The trust board gave nod for the purchase of materials and equipment, which is used to protect the staff and devotees from the corona. The chairman appealed to the donors to come forward to render assistance for the development of the temple and in completion of the ongoing works.