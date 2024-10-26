Villagers oppose uranium digging in Kappatralla

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Strongly opposing the digging of Uranium reserves at Kappatralla village, the residents of surrounding villages have staged a protest on Friday. It is well known that sometime ago the Atomic Mineral Directorate of Exploration and Research (AMD) conducted survey in Kapatralla village and detected Uranium reserves in an extent of 6.8 hectares. The same was brought to the notice of the Central government and applied for permission from the Ministry of Environment. After getting permission the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) will carry out the digging process.

The villagers, after learning about the survey and the digging of bores, have opposed it. Nature lovers and health experts expressed grave concern over the pollution of groundwater besides flora and fauna.

On Friday, the residents of four villagers took a pledge at Koulutla Chenna Kesava Swamy temple that under any circumstances they will never allow anyone to dig Uranium reserves in Kappatralla. They warned that if anyone dares to carry out the operation, then they have to face the consequences. Stating, '“We will sacrifice our lives to stop digging Uranium,” the villagers also passed an ultimatum to the Central government to take back its decision. If the Centre don’t heed their demand, they warned to intensify their agitations.