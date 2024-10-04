Live
Vinukonda-Guntur highway turn into four-lane
Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed plans to develop the Vinukonda-Guntur highway into four lanes to improve traffic flow.
Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed plans to develop the Vinukonda-Guntur highway into four lanes to improve traffic flow.
Officials are also working on connecting the highway to Amaravati, which would effectively create another ring road for Guntur.
During a meeting with NHAI officials at the collectorate, Dr Chandrasekhar said that the highway will be linked to Amaravati. Discussions have also been held regarding agriculture NOC and land acquisition for the project.
If the project commences within the next five to six months, it is expected to be completed within two years. The meeting was attended by district collector S Nagalakshmi, as well as MLAs D Narendra Kumar and B Ramanjaneyulu.