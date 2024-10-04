  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vinukonda-Guntur highway turn into four-lane

Vinukonda-Guntur highway turn into four-lane
x
Highlights

Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed plans to develop the Vinukonda-Guntur...

Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed plans to develop the Vinukonda-Guntur highway into four lanes to improve traffic flow.

Officials are also working on connecting the highway to Amaravati, which would effectively create another ring road for Guntur.

During a meeting with NHAI officials at the collectorate, Dr Chandrasekhar said that the highway will be linked to Amaravati. Discussions have also been held regarding agriculture NOC and land acquisition for the project.

If the project commences within the next five to six months, it is expected to be completed within two years. The meeting was attended by district collector S Nagalakshmi, as well as MLAs D Narendra Kumar and B Ramanjaneyulu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick