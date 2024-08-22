  • Menu
Visakha Collector Assures Compensation to Families of Workers Killed in Atchutapuram blast

Visakha Collector Assures Compensation to Families of Workers Killed in Atchutapuram blast
In a compassionate gesture, Visakha District Collector Harendira Prasad addressed the families of the workers who tragically lost their lives in an accident at the Atchutapuram SEZ. During a meeting held at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, the Collector offered his condolences and support to the bereaved families.

Collector Prasad assured the families that they would receive compensation at the rate of Rs. 1 crore. He emphasized the government's commitment to providing adequate support during this difficult time. Furthermore, he pledged that better medical treatment would be arranged for the injured workers, ensuring they receive the care they need for a swift recovery.

The Collector's visit served as a reminder of the administration's dedication to the welfare of its citizens, particularly in the face of such tragic incidents.

X