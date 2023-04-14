Visakhapatnam : Awareness drive on free legal aid held

Visakhapatnam : The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Visakhapatnam in collaboration with GITAM School of Law conducted an awareness campaign on door-to-door free legal aid at Chepala Thimmapuram village situated near Rushikonda here on Thursday.

DLSA Secretary Buli Krishna interacted with residents of the village and discussed the issues faced by them pertaining to legal matters and created awareness about their right to access to justice.

In the course of the campaign, the para-legal volunteers of DLSA, faculty and students of the institution participated and addressed the residents of Chepala Thimmapuram about the legal services being imparted to the needy free of cost at the Legal Aid Clinic of GITAM School of Law.

The school's law director Anitha Rao informed that the Legal Aid Clinic plays an important role in spreading legal literacy among people of neighbouring villages and in making free legal advice available to the poor and needy litigants.