Visakhapatnam: City cops crack 72 cases in Oct

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 72 property offence cases in the month of October and arrested 102 offenders involved in crimes, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday about the crime cases detected in the month of October, the Commissioner mentioned that the city police registered 116 property offence cases during the month and arrested offenders involved in various crimes and recovered worth Rs.45.77 lakh property from the accused.

Apart from them, 285 stolen mobile phones worth Rs.42.75 lakh were also recovered, the CP informed. About 742.97 grams of gold ornaments, 326.48 grams of silverware, Rs.2.88 lakh cash, 20 two-wheelers, three auto-rickshaws and a lorry were recovered from the accused.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police mentioned that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technology, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of taking preventive measures, Shankhabrata Bagchi informed that 294 CC cameras were installed across the city and 154 awareness meetings were held to educate the general public.