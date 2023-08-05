Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister focuses on sorting out issues constituency-wise

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini said steps are taken to develop the constituencies across Visakhapatnam.



Holding a review meeting of Pendurthi, Bheemunipatnam and West constituencies here on Friday, the minister instructed the officials concerned to speed up works related revenue department, GVMC and ‘Nadu-Nedu’ that are in progress and resolve grievances received through ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ as soon as possible.

Rajini directed District Collector A Mallikarjuna to identify a site for an contemporary vegetable market at Bhaji junction in Gopalapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy told the officials concerned to resolve constituency-wise issues that were brought to the fore at the review meetings in a time bound manner.

GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma assured that works taken up by the civic body in the constituencies would be completed soon.

Sharing his point of view, west constituency coordinator and AP MSME Development Corporation chairman Adari Anand Kumar brought long-pending issues pertaining to railways and port in the constituency to the fore.

Meanwhile, MLA Adeep Raj Pendurthi constituency requested the officials to accelerate UGD works as early as possible. Similarly, lack of proper roads at Porlupalem village and Kotanarava should be looked into, the MLA stated.

Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao stressed on taking up bridge construction at Gosthani River. Also, the initiation of construction work of RTC complex at Bheemunipatnam was emphasised by him.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Joint District Collector KS Viswanathan explained the works that were in progress in respective constituencies.