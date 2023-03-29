Visakhapatnam: GITAM holds programme on 'AI Remaking Spaces'

Visakhapatnam: Smart cities must be able to continuously adapt to the needs of the population, particularly using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of life of the population, said National Institute for Space Research (Brazil) Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Centre Expert NL Vijay Kumar here on Tuesday.

Participating in a programme arranged by GITAM Computer Science Engineering Department and delivering a lecture on 'AI Remaking Spaces,' he said the use of sensors in every public place in smart cities and using the data for decision making will help the cities to progress in future.

Also, he mentioned that use of smart meters, optimisation of the use of water resources, energy maximisation from non-recyclable waste, monitoring of energy flow, next generation of networks of energy transmission and distribution, reducing construction waste, costs and time, design of sustainable building materials will help smart cities progress.

Further, he said that AI will help to predict and manage the occurrence of risk situations particularly to protect the population and environment. He briefed about how the Brazil Applied AI Research Centre is supporting eight Brazilian cities on various issues. Institution's computer Science Engineering Department Head Dr.Sireesh, Faculty Coordinator G Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the programme.