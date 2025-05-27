Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project to Begin in October with Government Support

The Andhra Pradesh Government is preparing to start the long-awaited metro rail project in Visakhapatnam in October. The city is seen as a growth center by NITI Aayog, along with three other cities chosen for a pilot project.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently asked the Central Government in New Delhi to approve the project. Visakhapatnam is the largest industrial and cosmopolitan city in the state and is ranked as the ninth richest city in India, with a GDP of $43.5 billion. The State Government has submitted a revised project plan costing Rs. 11,498 crore and requested full funding from the Centre because of financial difficulties. This request is still waiting for approval.

The first phase of the metro will cover 46.23 km with three routes and 42 metro stations, serving the city’s 2 million+ population. The second phase will connect the city to Bhogapuram International Airport, 45 km away.

Officials say this time they want to finish the project on time because traffic is increasing, and NITI Aayog has asked for a full plan for city mobility.

The project started in 2014 but faced delays. Land for 99 acres has been marked for the metro. The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is selecting a project consultant by early June. Work on the Visakhapatnam metro is planned to begin in October.

This metro is important because GMR Group plans to open Bhogapuram Airport by June 2026, six months earlier than expected, following a request by the Chief Minister. The first phase of the metro is estimated to cost Rs. 4,500 crore.

Naidu has officially asked the Government of India to provide full funding. Since he is allied with the BJP-led NDA and has a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this may help. Modi is visiting Visakhapatnam on June 21 for the International Day of Yoga event, and the metro project may be discussed during his meeting with Naidu.



