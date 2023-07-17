  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Owing to safety works, a few trains get cancelled, diverted

Due to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, a few trains were cancelled.

Visakhapatnam: Due to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, a few trains were cancelled.

Kakinada- Visakhapatnam passenger special (17267) leaving Kakinada will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.

Visakhapatnam-Kakinada passenger special (17268) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.

Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam passenger special (07466) leaving Rajahmundry will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.

Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special (07467) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.

Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled till July 23.

Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Uday express (22702) leaving Vijayawada will be cancelled till July 23.

Diversion of trains

The following trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad on July 18, 21 and 22 will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem, Eluru.

Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express (12889) leaving Tata Nagar on July 21 will run in a diverted route.

Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (18637) leaving Hatia on July 22nd will run in a diverted route.

Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (12835) leaving Hatia on July 18th will run in diverted route

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

