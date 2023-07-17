Live
- Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur
- Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard
- Visakhapatnam: VPA to develop eco system in port
- Tell public what you will do for them if voted to power instead of attacking YSRCP: Tirupati MLA
- Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav
- Heavy rains to hit S.Korea's central, southern regions again
- Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav
- Over 1,000 seek medical treatment in Iran due to sandstorms
- Visakhapatnam: Children engrossed in storytelling session
- Monsoon Food: Fruits To Eat During The Season For Better Health And Immunity
Visakhapatnam: Owing to safety works, a few trains get cancelled, diverted
Due to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, a few trains were cancelled.
Visakhapatnam: Due to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, a few trains were cancelled.
Kakinada- Visakhapatnam passenger special (17267) leaving Kakinada will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.
Visakhapatnam-Kakinada passenger special (17268) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.
Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam passenger special (07466) leaving Rajahmundry will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.
Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special (07467) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from July 17 to 23.
Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled till July 23.
Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Uday express (22702) leaving Vijayawada will be cancelled till July 23.
Diversion of trains
The following trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town- Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.
Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad on July 18, 21 and 22 will run in a diverted route. Stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem, Eluru.
Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express (12889) leaving Tata Nagar on July 21 will run in a diverted route.
Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (18637) leaving Hatia on July 22nd will run in a diverted route.
Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express (12835) leaving Hatia on July 18th will run in diverted route
People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.