Visakhapatnam prepares for CII partnership summit, says Nara Lokesh

Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Visakhapatnam, dubbed the 'City of Destiny', is gearing up for the CII Partnership Summit set to take place on the 14th and 15th of this month. He highlighted that significant developments, including road improvements, coastline beautification, and new landscaping projects, are progressing rapidly to attract global investments and leave a lasting impact.

Lokesh shared a video of the preparations on social media platform 'X'. The summit will feature 37 plenary sessions and five country sessions over the two days, with participation from representatives of various nations, CEOs of top companies, and financial experts. Discussions will centre around trade opportunities across different countries.

In addition to opening and closing ceremonies, cultural programmes are planned for the event. The government anticipates signing 410 agreements spanning various sectors, with projected investments amounting to approximately ₹9.76 lakh crore for the state as a result.