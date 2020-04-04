Visakhapatnam: Railway employees forced to work without safety gear

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has geared up its entire machinery to take comprehensive measures for prevention of COVID-19. Elaborate measures and awareness campaigns have been rolled out throughout its jurisdiction.



However, some of the railway employees working without protective measures has come to light on Friday. They were called for track point renewal work at Marripalem Marshalling Yard on Friday.

About 50 employees reached the spot in the morning. But they were asked to work without any protective gear to guard them against coronavirus.

Expressing their ire against management, those who were on duty questioned the supervisor on how to continue their work without following safety measures amid corona threat and that too with a group of 50 men working in tandem. Some of them covered their nose and mouth with their hankies.

However, the supervisor convinced the workers stating that he would put forth their demands to the higher authority. But the locals who saw the men working at the Marripalem yard said that social distancing went for a toss as the employees continued their work.