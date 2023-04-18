Visakhapatnam: Special care urged for kids at Chandanotsavam says (APSCPCR) Kesali Apparao

Visakhapatnam : Special arrangements should be made for children, who visit Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam for the annual festival 'Chandanotsavam', along with parents, said chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Kesali Apparao.

Holding a meeting with officials of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Monday, the SCPCR chief said there should not be any lapses in providing facilities for the devotees and children during the mega festival that is expected to draw over 1 lakh devotees.

Responding to this, executive officer of the Devasthanam, V Trinadha Rao said meticulous arrangements are being made for the festival scheduled on April 23. He opined that thousands of children would attend Chandanotsavam with their families.The EO said that the suggestions given by the chairman and members would be followed.

APSCPCR member G Sitaram advised the temple authorities to keep the previous experience in mind and make appropriate measures to conduct the festival in a smooth manner.

Officials from the women and child welfare department, district child welfare committee and representatives of 1098 Childline, Devasthanam assistant executive officer Anand Kumar, temple officials Srinivasa Rao, Narsimha Raju and staff of various departments participated in the review meet. Meanwhile, the tickets for getting Nija Rupa darshan will commence from Tuesday, said the temple officials. Rs 1,000 and Rs 300 tickets will be sold at SBI branch at Simhachalam and Union Bank of India branch at Simhachalam. Devotees can also buy the tickets online by logging on to www.aptemples.ap.gov.in.