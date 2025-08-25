Visakhapatnam to host 41st IATO convention next year

Amaravati: Visakhapatnam, a key tourist destination, is set to host 41st annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in 2026, announced Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism for the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Jain made the announcement while participating in the 40th IATO annual convention, a prestigious three-day event held from August 22 to 24 at Swosti Premium Beach Resorts in Puri, Odisha. The event, themed ‘Rejuvenate Inbound @ 2030’, was inaugurated by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Prabhati Parida.

During his address and a detailed presentation, Jain highlighted the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector. He outlined the incentives and subsidies offered to investors under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, emphasising the state’s decision to grant industry status to tourism. Jain stressed that the sector has a promising future and underscored the vital role of tour operators in its development.

Jain also detailed the state government’s priority on developing tourism centers, providing international-standard infrastructure, and enhancing connectivity to tourist spots. He specifically mentioned the new airports planned in Andhra Pradesh, which are expected to boost travel and accessibility. He noted the strong support from the central government, with State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh working tirelessly to promote tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

During the event, which featured business sessions and an Indian Tourism Fair, Jain extended an invitation to everyone to attend the upcoming convention in Visakhapatnam. The convention saw participation from senior tourism officials from various states, representatives from airlines, hotel owners, and tour operators.