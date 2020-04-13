Visakhapatnam: VSEZ Customs officers clear first consignment of medical apron kits

Visakhapatnam: VSEZ has come out proactively, to assist the India's fight against coronavirus in AP. As is quite in the knowledge of everyone that, with the announcement of lockdown, almost all the units in VSEZ have come to a grinding halt, but with the announcement of relaxations by the Ministry of Home, all essential units, including Pharma and Food (coffee making) units have become operational with minimal staff and all IT units have started working on the principles of work from home.

As on date under VSEZ in AP and Telangana, out of 503 SEZ units, 368 are operational, comprising of 322 IT, 47 Pharma, 4 food-based and 2 manufacturing units (medical Kits), said A Rama Mohan Reddy Development Commissioner, VSEZ, Visakhapatnam.

"As a relief to the financial crisis of closed units, and also to fight against coronavirus crisis, we have allowed broad banding activities to 8 units so far, online, in a short time, keeping in view the rules as relaxed by MoC, for making of face masks 3.1 crore, Medical & Surgical gowns of 90 lakhs, and Medical Apron Kits of 1 lakh to various units viz., Shinetex apparel at Duvvada, Brandix (I, II, III) Units, Quantum clothing, seeds intimate all at Atchutapuram and Pals Plush in Kakinada Special Economic Zone at Kakinada.

All these units have been approved online, pending the approval of UAC, said Reddy.

Also, that on the recommendation of MoC, GOI has exempted basic customs duty and health cess on a number of medical equipment, for supply to Domestic Tariff Area Units, said Reddy.