Visesha Pret exhibition organised

Visakhapatnam : Visesha, an uber-exclusive fine Jewellery Boutique by Vaibhav Jewellers organised a ‘Visesha Pret’ exhibition of ready to wear designer jewellery.

The collection of jewellery was inaugurated on Saturday at Lords Hall, Welcom Hotel Devee Grand Bay by special guests A Alekya and K Sneha along with Bharat Mallika Ratnakumari, CMD and Keerthana Grandhi, whole time director of Vaibhav Jewellers.

This exhibition showcased an array of masterpieces curated a collection of designer diamond jewellery, pastel aqua collection, Victorian and CZ diamond jewellery all under Rs.5 lakh.

The intricate designs were made available keeping in view of the upcoming marriage season. The exhibition cum sale would be also available on November 24th (Sunday) at Lords between 10 am and 9 pm.