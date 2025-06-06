Live
Vishnu Institute of Technology celebrates Environment Day
Principal Dr Mangam Venu of Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) here stated that the National Service Scheme unit of the college grandly celebrated World Environment Day on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the entire world celebrates World Environment Day on June 5, and in the same spirit, the college also organised the event on a grand scale. He said that NSS volunteers enthusiastically participated in activities such as planting and distributing saplings.
The event was successfully conducted with the participation of the college Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, NSS Coordinator Dr K Gangaraju, the Deans, Heads of various Departments, the faculty, supporting staff, administrative staff, NSS volunteers, and students.