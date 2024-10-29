  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vishnu students secure 1st place at TiE Grad Business India-2024

Vishnu students secure 1st place at TiE Grad Business India-2024
x

The team of students of Vishnu Institute of Technology which won TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament at the college at Bhimavaram on Monday

Highlights

Vishnu Institute of Technology Principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Monday informed that their students won the first prize at the ‘TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament’ held in Hyderabad.

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology Principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Monday informed that their students won the first prize at the ‘TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament’ held in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, principal shared that students from 112 prestigious colleges participated and the Green Fusion IoT Solutions team from Vishnu Institute of Technology secured the first prize. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs one lakh and an opportunity to attend a TiE Global event in the United States of America.

He also stated that renowned multinational investors are interested in supporting the winning team. Additionally, he congratulated Dr VSN Narasimha Raju, president of the Institute Innovation Council and mentor, for his efforts in supporting the victorious students.

Vishnu Educational Society chairman Vishnu Raju, Vice-chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, Secretary Aditya Vissam, Director of Administration Prasad Raju, College vice-principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, the heads of various departments, the faculty, the supporting staff and the administrative staff extended congratulations to the winners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick