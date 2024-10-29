Live
- TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
- Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women
Just In
Vishnu students secure 1st place at TiE Grad Business India-2024
Vishnu Institute of Technology Principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Monday informed that their students won the first prize at the ‘TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament’ held in Hyderabad.
Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology Principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Monday informed that their students won the first prize at the ‘TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament’ held in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, principal shared that students from 112 prestigious colleges participated and the Green Fusion IoT Solutions team from Vishnu Institute of Technology secured the first prize. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs one lakh and an opportunity to attend a TiE Global event in the United States of America.
He also stated that renowned multinational investors are interested in supporting the winning team. Additionally, he congratulated Dr VSN Narasimha Raju, president of the Institute Innovation Council and mentor, for his efforts in supporting the victorious students.
Vishnu Educational Society chairman Vishnu Raju, Vice-chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, Secretary Aditya Vissam, Director of Administration Prasad Raju, College vice-principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, the heads of various departments, the faculty, the supporting staff and the administrative staff extended congratulations to the winners.