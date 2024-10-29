Vishnu students secure 1st place at TiE Grad Business India-2024

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology Principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Monday informed that their students won the first prize at the ‘TiE Grad Business India-2024 Tournament’ held in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, principal shared that students from 112 prestigious colleges participated and the Green Fusion IoT Solutions team from Vishnu Institute of Technology secured the first prize. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs one lakh and an opportunity to attend a TiE Global event in the United States of America.

He also stated that renowned multinational investors are interested in supporting the winning team. Additionally, he congratulated Dr VSN Narasimha Raju, president of the Institute Innovation Council and mentor, for his efforts in supporting the victorious students.

Vishnu Educational Society chairman Vishnu Raju, Vice-chairman Ravichandran Rajagopal, Secretary Aditya Vissam, Director of Administration Prasad Raju, College vice-principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, the heads of various departments, the faculty, the supporting staff and the administrative staff extended congratulations to the winners.