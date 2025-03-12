Live
- Anantapur GGH plagued with multiple problems
- Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner
- Edible oil racket busted, 1 arrested in joint drive
- Provide better healthcare services to people: Collector to officials
- Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University
- Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’
- Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy
- Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in
- Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State
- Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt
Just In
VIT-AP hosts online employee development programme
The programme equips participants with essential skills to foster safer workplaces
Inavolu (Guntur district): As part of National Safety Week, the Department of Chemistry of VIT-AP University in collaboration with Deccan Fine Chemicals and the American Chemical Society (ACS) is organising an employee development programme (EDP) on scientific safety from Monday.
The programme aims at raising awareness about workplace safety, risk assessment, and hazard mitigation strategies, catering to professionals from academia, research laboratories, petrochemicals, and industrial sectors.
Renowned experts Dr Krishna Raghav Chaturvedi, Outreach Manager of American Chemical Society (ACS), Kalyani Martinelango, Associate R&D Director of Engineering & Process Science, Dow, USA, Deepak Sharma, Deputy Manager of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Yutika Kamat, Manager of PHS Department, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Girish Joshi, Executive Engineer (Production) of ONGC are leading sessions on critical safety protocols and best practices.
Dean Prof S Srinivas emphasised the importance of safety in scientific environments. Associate Dean Dr M Venkata Rajanikanth, Dr Jayant Durgaram Umarye, Director-T&E of Deccan Fine Chemicals Dr Illa Ramakanth, head of Department of Chemistry also spoke.
Dr Ritambhara Sharma, Dr Soumyakanta Prusty and Dr Sabeel M Basheer, convenors of the event stated, “National Safety Week provides the perfect opportunity to reinforce the importance of safety practices in science and industry.