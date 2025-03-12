VIT-AP hosts online employee development programme

Inavolu (Guntur district): As part of National Safety Week, the Department of Chemistry of VIT-AP University in collaboration with Deccan Fine Chemicals and the American Chemical Society (ACS) is organising an employee development programme (EDP) on scientific safety from Monday.

The programme aims at raising awareness about workplace safety, risk assessment, and hazard mitigation strategies, catering to professionals from academia, research laboratories, petrochemicals, and industrial sectors.

Renowned experts Dr Krishna Raghav Chaturvedi, Outreach Manager of American Chemical Society (ACS), Kalyani Martinelango, Associate R&D Director of Engineering & Process Science, Dow, USA, Deepak Sharma, Deputy Manager of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Yutika Kamat, Manager of PHS Department, Deccan Fine Chemicals, Girish Joshi, Executive Engineer (Production) of ONGC are leading sessions on critical safety protocols and best practices.

Dean Prof S Srinivas emphasised the importance of safety in scientific environments. Associate Dean Dr M Venkata Rajanikanth, Dr Jayant Durgaram Umarye, Director-T&E of Deccan Fine Chemicals Dr Illa Ramakanth, head of Department of Chemistry also spoke.

Dr Ritambhara Sharma, Dr Soumyakanta Prusty and Dr Sabeel M Basheer, convenors of the event stated, “National Safety Week provides the perfect opportunity to reinforce the importance of safety practices in science and industry.