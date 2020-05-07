Vizag gas leak: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan urges govt to carry out rescue operations on war foot

The Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan shocked over the gas leakage incident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam occurred on Thursday mid-night. He expressed concern over the death toll and a large number of people being hospitalised. The governor directed the authorities to take action on a war basis. The Red Cross organisation was also ordered to set up medical camps immediately.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who reviewed the situation directed Visakhapatnam district collector to take immediate steps to mitigate damage caused by chemicals leakage from LG Polymer company at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag city. The local MLA, ministers and other officials are rushing to the spot.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.45 am to inquire about the situation and console the affected people. The officials have been on their toes in carrying out rescue operations. Most of the affected people in the surrounding areas have been evacuated to safe places.

As per the latest reports, the situation at LG Polymers, Visakhapatnam seems to be stable after officials have held the rescue operations.