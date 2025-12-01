Vizag gets India Vs Sri Lanka Women’s T-20 tie

Visakhapatnam: Vizag cricket enthusiasts have more to look forward to as India Vs Sri Lanka Women's T-20 matches will be played in Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (ACA-VDCA) Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium on December 21 and 23.

It is a significant achievement for Visakhapatnam to host a number of international matches in a year, including the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 and IPL season.

This year, besides the IPL, India-South Africa ODI, T-20 and India-New Zealand T20 in January have been scheduled in Vizag.

Following the efforts taken by ACA president Kesineni Chinni and secretary Sana Satish, a series of matches are being hosted at ACA-VDCA International Stadium in Visakhapatnam.