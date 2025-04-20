Vizag Mayor unseated

Visakhapatnam: In a first for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), a no-confidence motion was successfully moved against the sitting Mayor.

Although the alliance had long intended to unseat the YSRCP Mayor after coming to power, concrete action had to wait until Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari’s four-year tenure. As anticipated, the alliance secured the Mayoral post with relative ease, thanks to meticulous groundwork laid months in advance.

The alliance not only garnered the support of its own corporators but also received backing from a segment of YSRCP council members who had recently distanced themselves from the party. With this combined strength, the alliance won the no-confidence vote against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

While YSRCP corporators abstained from voting, a total of 74 corporators and ex-officio members cast their votes in favor of the motion, ensuring a decisive outcome. Despite prior attempts by the YSRCP to derail the motion—including boycotting the special meeting convened by District Collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad—the alliance succeeded in meeting the quorum and pushing the motion through.

Key support came from four YSRCP corporators—Behara Venkata Swarnalatha Sivadevi, K Jyotsna, Tippala Vamsi Reddy, and Muttamsetti Lakshmi Priyanka—who played pivotal roles in the proceedings. Notably, 6th ward corporator Lakshmi Priyanka announced her departure from the YSRCP just two days before the motion but has yet to formally join another party. Her support nonetheless proved critical.

With the YSRCP opting out, the voting process wrapped up swiftly at the council hall. Alliance corporators raised their hands in unison to cast their votes, sealing the motion’s success.

Meanwhile, YSRCP whip Tynala Vijaya Kumar submitted a representation to the GVMC in-charge Commissioner, asserting that 27 corporators had defied a party whip despite having been elected on the YSRCP symbol.

Following their victory, alliance leaders erupted in celebration, lighting firecrackers outside the GVMC office to mark the occasion.