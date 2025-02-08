Vizag Port handles record rice shipment

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority has set a new record in rice exports by successfully shipping 7,790 metric tonnes of rice bags in break bulk to MV Eleftherotria at EQ-1A berth.

The operation was executed under the agency of Spartans, involving various exporters and multiple stevedores. The achievement surpasses the previous record of 6,758 MT shipped to MV Amis Wisdom II at EQ-4 last August. It reflects the port’s efficiency and growing capacity in handling bulk cargo operations.