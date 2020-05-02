Vizag registers 2 more positive cases

Visakhapatnam: Two more corona positive cases were reported in the city on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 27 in the district.

According to reports, a woman and her son, residing at Dandu Bazaar in the city, tested positive for coronavirus. They were admitted to GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for treatment.

Following the spread of the virus in the area, the GVMC staff and district officials rushed to the neighbourhood to initiate containment measures.

Meanwhile, at King George Hospital, a 62-year-old man got admitted due to kidney ailment on Thursday night. Along with other reports, the medical staff also conducted test for Covid-19.

It is learnt that the patient passed away while undergoing treatment. Later, his body was handed over to the relatives. However, his Covid-19 test results that arrived on Friday turned to be positive.

The case has been referred to high-level committee for further investigation into patient's death, according to the GO issued on Friday.

The KGH and GVMC staff swung into action and directed the medical staff involved in treating the patient and his relatives to the quarantine centre.

Two more red zones

After a long gap, positive cases got registered in Madhavadhara and Dandu Bazaar on Thursday and Friday respectively. After taking up intensive containment measures, these areas got added to the red zone areas.

Already, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka, Railway New Colony, Dondaparthi, Allipuram and Poorna Market have been declared as red zones.

Meanwhile, based on the number of positive cases, the Central government has announced relaxation in non-red zone districts. As part of this, Visakhapatnam has been announced as an orange zone.