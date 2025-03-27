Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector

Vizianagaram: The district administration has set a goal of 16.63% in agriculture and related sectors for the financial year 2025-26.

The district officials are putting in collective efforts to reach the target. Collector Dr B R Ambedkar during the two-day Collectors’ conference at the State Secretariat at Velagapudi, explained the district’s annual development plan projecting growth of 16.63% in agriculture, 17.17% in industries and 15. 81% in service sector.

To achieve the target in agri sector, the administration plans to promote natural farming across 24,281 hectares and introduce additional summer crops over 2,000 hectares. The initiative will particularly emphasise oilseed cultivation, with a target to boost production by 0.92 lakh metric tonnes and cut input costs by eight per cent. Farmers will be motivated to adopt crop diversification and modern farming practices through field schools.

The district aims to boost livestock units, enhance fodder cultivation to 400 hectares and increase milk and egg production. The fisheries and aquaculture sector is set to receive enhancements, including the provision of high-quality fish seeds, reinforcement of government fish farms and the establishment of an aqua lab for disease control, which will benefit 5,000 fishermen and elevate fish production by 1, 000 metric tonnes.

The Collector reported that the construction of Bogapuram International Airport has been completed 70% so far. The district needs 4 lakh metric tonnes of sand for the project and strategies are underway to ensure its availability. A five-star hotel is also planned near the airport.

With the Bhogapuram Airport nearing completion, there are plans to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Moreover, Vizianagaram is being developed as a Mango Cluster Zone to enhance trade. Pydithalli Temple and Ramatheertham are being promoted as spiritual tourism hubs to generate revenue.