Vizianagaram: Tree identified for Sirimanu

Jami (Vizianagaram): The Endowments Department officials and revenue staff have identified a suitable 30-feet tree trunk to be carved out as Sirimanu of Goddess Paidithalli. The Sirimanu Utsav of North Andhra's renowned Goddess Paidithalli will be held on October 27.



On Wednesday, the temple staff went to Balarampur village of Jami mandal in Vizianagaram and administered puja to the identified tree. The tree would be cut on October 12 after performing pooja and it would be shifted to Vizianagarm town to carve it out as Sirimanu, B Venkata Rao, the priest of the temple said.

He said that Goddess Pydhithalli has appeared in his dream and told him that the tree is located in the farmland of farmers P Sanyasi Appadu, P Tamminaidu and P Appalanaidu of Balarampuram village of Jami mandal. Subsequently, the priest informed the same to the officials.

This tradition has been continuing for the past few centuries. The officials have visited the village, organised puja and informed the locals that the tree would be cut on October 12. Large number of locals and officials of the Revenue and Endowments depart have participated in the programme.