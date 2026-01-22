VMRDA directs officials to complete master plan road works on time

Visakhapatnam: As part of a field-level inspection organised on Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner N Tej Bharat examined the progress of master plan road construction works being undertaken by the authority at Kapuluppada–Boyapalem and Thallavalasa–Kothavalasa (Bhimili).

These roads provide connectivity to the ensuing Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport.

During the inspection, the VMRDA Commissioner stated that the works are currently progressing at a brisk pace.

He instructed the officials and the contractor to ensure that road construction works are executed with strict adherence to timelines and without any compromise on quality. He further directed that the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) distribution process should be completed by February 10.

The Commissioner mentioned that in locations where land-owners have not yet given their consent for the Right of Way (ROW), the authority would move forward by seeking the cooperation of the respective local legislators.

During the inspection, superintending engineer Madhusudana Rao, executive engineers Durga Prasad and Rama Raju, deputy executive engineer Ravi Shankar, surveyor Sneha, representatives of the contracting agency, and other officials were present.