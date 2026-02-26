VMRDA–metro rail coordination accelerates Kakani Nagar–NAD underpass project

Visakhapatnam: Strengthening urban mobility and focusing on easing traffic bottlenecks, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials organised a high-level coordination meeting on Wednesday.

Convened under the chairmanship of VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath, he reviewed the proposed construction of a major underpass at Kakani Nagar and Naval Armament Depot (NAD) on the NAD–Airport stretch.

The meeting brought together senior engineers from the VMRDA and the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Corporation to ensure seamless integration between the Rs 12.5 crore underpass project and the upcoming Metro Rail infrastructure.

Detailed technical deliberations focused on precisely aligning the underpass design with the proposed metro rail pillars, underscoring the administration’s commitment to future-ready, coordinated development. Emphasising on the project’s swift execution, the VMRDA Commissioner directed the engineering teams to remain fully prepared to commence construction immediately after the revenue department completes the clearance of encroachments in the project area. This proactive instruction is expected to significantly reduce delays and fast-track the long-awaited infrastructure upgrade.

VMRDA chief engineer Vinay Kumar, superintending engineer Madhusudana Rao, deputy executive engineer Viswanadham, officials from the Metro Rail Corporation, representatives of APUIAML and other staff members were present.