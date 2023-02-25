Wakf Board chairman visits Khader Baba Darga

The Wakf Board administration will take care of the protection of its assets and make efforts to monetise from the properties, said Chairman of AP Wakf Board Khader Bhasha. He said lands of the organisation has been encroached by other people. On Friday, he visited Khader Baba Darga here and took part in several religious activities. Later, he said 28,000 acres of lands out of 64,000 acres of Wakf assets are encroached and now they are putting efforts to get back those lands. He alleged that the lands of various organisations under Wakf Board have been given on lease during TDP regime, which is against the norm. He said the YSRCP government is working more for minority section and they will be with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forever. The state government has been realising funds for the welfare of Muslims and Dulhan scheme, a financial support for Muslim brides is enhanced to Rs1 lakh from Rs 50,000. He visited the ATK old age home and Terracotta unit. Khaleel Babu and others were present.