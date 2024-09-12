Walkers’ association lends support to the flood-hit

Visakhapatnam : The executive members of the Shivaji Park Godugu Walkers Association handed over a demand draft for Rs 1.44 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A demand draft of the amount was presented to east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the generosity of the Godugu Walkers and urged organisations and individuals to come forward and support to rebuild the flood affected areas in Vijayawada.

President of the association Sivarama Krishna expressed their commitment to support the government’s development programmes.

Honorary president Prof VSRK Prasad, secretary V Satyanarayana and professor N Ramakrishna, U Shubha, Dwarakanath, Nanduri Ramakrishna, M Venkata Rao, among others, were present.

With the encouragement of NABARD, a number of FPOs and associated NGOs came forward to extend support to the flood victims. Essential commodities worth Rs 1 lakh were sent to Vijayawada in a vehicle. Along with rice, bed sheets, biscuits, sanitary napkins, among other items were sent, said secretary of Sarada Valley Development Samithi Karri Jogi Naidu.

FPOs in Anakapalli teamed up to segregate the commodities and pack them in boxes.

