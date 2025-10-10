Live
Waltair division launches ‘Amrit Samvaad’ initiatives
Visakhapatnam: In alignment with the vision of Amrit Kaal and ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Waltair Division launched a flagship citizen-centric initiative titled ‘Amrit Samvaad’ as part of the ‘Special Campaign 5.0’.
Amrit Samvaad is designed to foster direct engagement between railway authorities and passengers, with a special focus on sustainable solutions, energy efficiency, integration with city transport systems and suggestions for additional passenger amenities.
The campaign was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra at Visakhapatnam Railway Station recently. The inaugural session of Amrit Samvaad was subsequently held at Duvvada Railway Station, where Divisional Commercial Manager Pooja Singh interacted with commuters and rail users, including ZRUCC member K Eeswara Rao, to gather valuable feedback on recent improvements. Also, participants who offered outstanding suggestions were recognised and felicitated during the event.
Amrit Samvaad is being conducted till October 31 across all major stations of Waltair Division, creating a month-long platform for open dialogue on enhancing passenger experiences, upgrading infrastructure, and improving services. Passengers are encouraged to actively share their feedback to help shape the future of rail travel across the region.