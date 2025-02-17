Waltair makes elaborate efforts for Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the influx of pilgrims travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) implemented comprehensive measures to ensure smooth travel and passenger safety. Special trains have been introduced, and additional coaches added to long-distance trains to accommodate the rush.

Ticket Checking Staff, along with the Railway Protection Force, are conducting intensive checks to ensure that only bonafide passengers are travelling in trains. In addition, specialised teams were set up by both the Commercial and RPF departments to monitor crowd management at key stations. To facilitate a smooth travel experience for pilgrims, frequent announcements, digital board displays and widespread publicity through electronic, print, and social media are being utilised. Furthermore, additional ticket counters are being opened during peak hours to ease congestion.

To ensure the safety of passengers, intensive ticket-checking drives and safety campaigns were launched. Special squads, including RPF and Government Railway Police officials have been deployed to strengthen security measures throughout the journey. Following the directions of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Manoj Kumar Sahoo, special rooms are being operated round the clock, monitoring pilgrim movement and ensuring basic amenities, cleanliness, and comfort for passengers travelling in originating and passing trains.

To assist pilgrims, booklets containing information on the Maha Kumbh Mela and available facilities at stations were distributed. Pilgrims are being cautioned against falling victim to rumours and encouraged to follow safe travel practices to avoid any inconvenience.